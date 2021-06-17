Families say visiting rules inconsistent, unfair in B.C. seniors' care facilities

B.C.'s restart plan is getting a failing grade from families with loved ones in long-term care.

Families complain visits are still severely restricted and access is inconsistent from one facility to the next.

“Booked appointments, limited time, we’re told frequency, duration and who we can take,” said a frustrated Jeanette Harper, whose mom is in a nursing home.

She said the province’s current reopening plan makes no mention of easing restrictions and she doesn’t understand why.

“I’ve had my two vaccines. My mother’s had her two vaccines. I have to wear a mask in her private room for every visit. My mom has alzheimer’s… I want her to see the smiling face of someone who loves her every day,” Harper said.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she is aware that there is inconsistency in how the guidelines are being applied.

“We have been working with health authorities to make sure people do get at least the minimum from the guidelines that are in place,” she said when asked by CTV News about the issue.

But she said now is not the time to allow nursing facilities to open up further.

“We are not yet at a place where we have sufficient protection in our communities to expand from there but we will be. And we will be in the coming months as we move into the summer and we’re working on that as we speak.

Harper said she feels the concerns of families are being ignored.

“To tell us that they are working on it, that’s what we’ve been hearing all year,” she said.