Families skate though Boxing Day on Timmins ice path

The Timmins Community Park Association's president, Mark Rogers, said it was a perfect day for families to skate their pandemic worries away Sunday afternoon.

With the Hollinger Skateway now iced and open for COVID-safe enjoyment, he said it's important to keep winter activities like this available.

"We're happy to see people actually on the ice," Rogers said, as skaters slide past him.

"This is what we're doing this for, is to keep this going and to promote family fun, health and enjoying the winter."

Physical distancing rules are in place for the skateway, as well as the latest COVID measures for the association's warming trailer.

Laughs and chatter filled the skate path, with people saying it was a relief to enjoy a 'normal' activity that lends itself to physical distancing — all the while being able to take their minds off of the pandemic.

The Plourde family said this was their first outing together this year.

"It's wonderful," said mother Chantal.

"The weather's beautiful and we're enjoying this skating rink a lot."