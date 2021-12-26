Families skate through Boxing Day on Timmins ice path
The Timmins Community Park Association's president, Mark Rogers, said it was a perfect day for families to skate their pandemic worries away Sunday afternoon.
With the Hollinger Skateway now iced and open for COVID-safe enjoyment, he said it's important to keep winter activities like this available.
"We're happy to see people actually on the ice," Rogers said, as skaters slide past him.
"This is what we're doing this for, is to keep this going and to promote family fun, health and enjoying the winter."
Physical distancing rules are in place for the skateway, as well as the latest COVID measures for the association's warming trailer.
Laughs and chatter filled the skate path, with people saying it was a relief to enjoy a 'normal' activity that lends itself to physical distancing — all the while being able to take their minds off of the pandemic.
The Plourde family said this was their first outing together this year.
"It's wonderful," said mother Chantal.
"The weather's beautiful and we're enjoying this skating rink a lot."
-
The biggest tech fails of 2021In 2021, there were times when technology misfired or failed to work entirely — from giant internet outages and crippling ransomware attacks to a series of issues for Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. CNN Business has published its list of some of the most noteworthy tech-tastrophes of 2021.
-
Power's hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Czechs in world junior men's hockeyOwen Power's hat trick lifted Canada to a 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the world men's under-20 hockey championship Sunday.
-
Love, Garland score 22 as Cavs rout depleted Raptors 144-99Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter of a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
-
Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills across AlbertaFrigid conditions have spread further south as extreme cold warnings are in place all over Alberta.
-
One man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west endOne person has been pronounced dead following a shooting near Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
-
Foot traffic steady in most Vancouver stores on Boxing Day, amid COVID-19Despite temperatures dropping below the freezing mark in Vancouver on Sunday, and the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, in-store traffic appeared to be steady on Boxing Day.
-
Calgary Flames resume skating after extended COVID-19 pauseThe Calgary Flames returned to the ice Sunday for practice after an extended break because of COVID-19 protocols.
-
Abbotsford police caution motorists to take it slow amid extreme winter weatherAbbotsford police are asking drivers be cautious as extreme winter weather continues to cause issues on the road.
-
Sweden doubles up Russia 6-3 at world junior hockey championshipSimon Edvinsson, Emil Andrae and Alexander Holtz each scored one and assisted another to lead Sweden past Russia 6-3 Sunday on the first day at the world junior hockey championship.