Family and farming tradition showcased at North Dumfries plow match

The best in precision plowing was on display in North Dumfries Monday.

Farmers from across Ontario turned out for the 114th annual Waterloo North Dumfries Plowing Match.

“Consistency is a big thing,” explains Peter Sangers, president of the Waterloo North Dumfries Plowmen’s Association.

“You don’t want highs and lows, and it has to be straight just so it looks good from the row, because the neighbours always see the crooked row.”

For many, it’s a passion crafted over many generations.

“I wanted to get into it to carry on the family tradition, it started with my great grandpa – her dad,” says Breanna Weiser, who was competing as a team with her great aunt, Kathleen MacRobbie. The pair are from the Mount Forest area.

“I’m hoping to make my grandfather proud, up in heaven.”

The event featured a number of different categories depending on whether horses, a tractor is used.

“I wanted to teach my great niece how to plow and carry on the tradition,” MacRobbie explains.

Another competitor, Richard Elliott from near Strathroy, says plowing is both family tradition and a friendly competition.

His 87-year-old father is also competing.

“He has beat me,” Elliott admits.

Aside from family, friendship and farming tradition, competitors say plowing is also about the satisfaction of a job well done – and plowing a very straight line.

Consistency is everything.

“There are six aspects on the judges’ score sheet, and straightness is in five of them, so you have to be straight,” Elliot says.

With the cash prizes topping out at $150, it more about the bragging rights than the compensation.

“You get satisfaction from your fellow competitors,” Elliot says. “And having nice straight furrows.”