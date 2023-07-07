Family and friends are pouring out their hearts after learning of the death of a London woman

An image shared by Dan Jennings’ Facebook page showed a tattoo that said only “Caitlin”, as a father grieves the death of his daughter.

A Facebook post by Jennings from Thursday said simply "I love you Caitlin", accompanied by a heart emoji and #justiceforCaitlin.

In an earlier post, Jennings called the news of her death "the worst thing a parent could hear".

Caitlin Jennings’ body was discovered after a 9-1-1 call brought emergency responders to a home at 562 Kingsway Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

They have now charged David Norman Yates, 50, with second-degree murder.

CTV News reached out Dan Jennings who said he's just too distraught to respond at this time.

On her Facebook feed, Sarah Scott said Caitlin was “a friend and a wonderful young woman,” adding, "You were always the smile anyone needed to see even when you were struggling."

Her post closed with, "Breaks my heart. You will forever be missed."

Caitlin Jennings’ social media posts showed a love of baseball, soccer and music. They indicate she studied at Fanshawe College and with a trade school in Spain.

Her social media posts indicated she held down a number of jobs since graduating and lived briefly in Strathroy, Ont.