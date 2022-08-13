Family and friends continue search for missing Cornwall, Ont. man
Family and friends of a missing Cornwall, Ont. man are continuing to search for him, more than two weeks after he went missing.
Paul Bellemore, 43, was last seen July 29, according to the Cornwall Police Service.
Police said in a news release that his vehicle was located in the area of the Cornwall Civic Complex on Water Street East.
Police searched an area between the Rotary Eco Gardens/Rotary Lane and the Power Dam Wednesday morning, but had asked the public to avoid the area.
“The CPS is continuing to make use of all available resources to assist with locating the man,” police said.
Bellemore is described as 5-foot-11 (180 cm) and approximately 160 lbs (73 kg) with green eyes. He is balding, with short brown hair.
He was last seen possibly wearing a light-coloured t-shirt with shorts, a grey Hurley hat and blue camouflage sandals.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Paul Bellemore is asked to call Cornwall police dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.
