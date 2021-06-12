Family and friends gather to mourn man killed by police

Family and friends of Steven Nguyen, an Edmonton father killed by police on June 5, gathered to remember him and ask for answers about why he was killed.

“We felt like this was a senseless act, we need justice for my brother… who didn’t deserve this and we need answers on why this could happen,” said Melissa Solano, Nguyen’s sister. “We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s family.”

The group gathered at the Legislature grounds with flowers and signs saying “Justice for Steven.”

The family said they are heartbroken, seeking answers as to why police used lethal force.

Solano also said her parents live a block from where the incident happened, though the family wasn’t told about Nguyen’s death until around 4:15 p.m. the following day.

“They heard the gunshots that night, they had no idea it was their son,” said Solano.

Police were called to the Rosslyn neighbourhood June 5 after a resident reported seeing a man armed with a knife, according to EPS.

Officers arrived and one shot Nguyen, though it is not known what led to the fatal encounter. According to investigators, no knife was found at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the case.

“We knew he had no knife, we knew he had no gun, he’s not the type to be carrying around a weapon or do anything of that sort,” said Solano. “When we found out and heard it, it tore us apart.”

The family has heard from ASIRT, but Solano said the contact has been minimal and they have not been able to get answers as the investigation is ongoing.

The family also said they want accountability from EPS over the incident.

“We want this guy off the force, we want this guy off the street, we don’t want anyone to go through this,” said Solano.

ASIRT is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

