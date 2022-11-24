Family and friends mourn loss of Windsor man after fatal hit-and-run crash

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 33-year-old man after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Windsor.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Kyle Verbrugge, who was hit at the intersection of Elsmere and Ellis on Friday night.

His obituary describes him as “smart, industrious and capable in fixing gaming systems, passionate about electronics and IT. He loved animals, enjoyed a lively debate, always spoke his mind and was someone you could count on.”

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Faith Community Church (5265 Howard Ave., Windsor) from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 12p.m. A celebration of life will also take place in Ancaster on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Marshall Memorial United Church, visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m.

The family would appreciate that donations be made to Diabetes Canada or to Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County, according to the obit.

Ahmed Mousa, 22, from Windsor, turned himself in to police on Nov. 22. He has been charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Windsor police say the vehicle involved in the collision, a black 2008 Dodge Caravan, has been located and seized as evidence. Police are thanking the public for their assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.