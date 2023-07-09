Family celebrates grandfather's lifelong friendship with boy rescued during Second World War

A Manitoba family is celebrating their grandfather's legacy after travelling to Italy for the premiere of a documentary about how he rescued a 5-year-old boy during the Second World War.

In 1944, Lloyd Oliver was serving in the 5th Canadian Armoured Division in Italy when he and some fellow soldiers found a five-year-old boy among some bomb crates.

"Grandpa Lloyd, and Paul Hagen, and Mert Massey decided to care for this little boy," said Tanya Barnes, Oliver's granddaughter. "Grandpa Lloyd took on the primary caregiver role for him from June of '44 until February of '45, when Canada left Italy."

The boy's name was Gino, and Oliver, along with Hagen, Massey and fellow soldier Doug Walker, took care of him for months until he was able to find suitable foster parents for the child.

Oliver has since passed away, but Barnes and her sister Amanda Oliver-Lonson grew up in Miniota, Man. with their grandfather living just down the road. Oliver-Lonson remembers her grandfather telling many stories about Gino.

"If I would ever ask grandpa for help with homework, you had to be careful what you ask because it might be a simple question…that would turn into a two hour story of his time with Gino and what it was like during the war," she said.

"He would always tell stories about how he would take Gino on rides with him," said Barnes. "And they were able to find a bike for him, and the Christmas of '44 there they were able to round up some gifts and celebrate Christmas with him."

After the war ended, Lloyd was able to track Gino down in Italy so the two could stay in touch.

"For years, he always wondered what had happened to him, how he was doing," said Oliver-Lonson. "And it took a lot of research and time and effort in locating him."

Once the two reconnected it was like Gino was a member of the family, coming to visit Canada several times over the decades.

"Grandpa and Gino remained super close once he was able to locate him. We still have hundreds of letters from Gino," said Barnes.

The sisters recently travelled to Italy with their brother and father for the premiere of a Canadian documentary telling Gino's story. "Gino: A Child of War," produced by Combined Forces Production Collaborative will be released in Canadian theatres later this year.

"We decided kind of last minute that we needed to go because we would never get this opportunity as a family," said Oliver-Lonson. "For all of our family to go over and be a part of this movie premiere alongside Gino, who is now 85 years old. It was a very surreal moment."

The family traveled to Torrice, Italy to meet Gino and participate in the film premiere.

"It was very overwhelming, very emotional," said Barnes. "The level of respect and appreciation this town had for us as Canadians was very honouring."

Oliver-Lonson agrees. "Just to know that your grandpa and soldiers went out of their way to do this. They didn't have to, but that's who Canadians are. And that's how they see Canadians in Italy."

The family had a great time visiting with Gino, and they hope to see him again soon. "Gino was super duper adamant that he is actually going to come to Canada one more time before he dies," Barnes said, saying he would pay respects to the men who took care of him.