Family celebrates life of Barrie man involved in fatal crash

The family of a man who died during a collision in Barrie last week says they are heartbroken and in shock.

Matthew Rozycki, 21, died after crashing into a hydro pole on Mapleview Drive West near Veterans Drive shortly after midnight on Dec. 20.

His girlfriend was in the vehicle and remains in hospital in what the family describes as serious but stable condition.

Kerry-Ann Rozycki, Matthew's sister, has nothing but fond memories of her baby brother.

"He was cheerful and full of life. He always put a smile on everybody's face and had an amazing outlook on life," Kerry-Ann said.

"He lived his life to the fullest, and there was never a dull moment with him."

She said he loved being in the limelight and remembered his countless efforts to make it on the news.

"There was one time when (CTV News) was covering a house in Barrie that always had crazy lights for Christmas, and he saw you guys. He ran right up to the reporter and did a little clip," Kerry-Ann said.

"Anytime he saw someone covering a story, it didn't matter what the story was; he tried to be a part of it.

"I know he's up there smiling right now thinking, 'I'm going to be on the news one more time.'"

The family held an annual ball hockey tournament on Monday, which they began in 2018.

This year's tournament was renamed The Matthew Cup.

"It's going to be a place, every year, for family and friends to honour and remember him. It was very much needed," Kerry-Ann said.

Members of local police, including the constable who was with the family when they found out about Matthew's death, were among those who came out to show their support.

"We had about four to five cop cars there, and all of our neighbours … everyone was out," Kerry-Ann said.

"It just shows he meant a lot to a lot of people, and it meant so much to have everyone together – it felt like he was there."

Matthew's funeral service took place Friday, where hundreds gathered to say goodbye.