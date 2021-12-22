Family concerned about missing Brantford woman: police

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Rebecca Ostrom.

A media release stated Ostrom was last seen by her family on Nov. 30, 2021 and they are worried about her well-being.

Ostrom reportedly suffers from medical conditions that need attention.

Officials believe she is somewhere in the Brantford area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.