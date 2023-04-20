Family concerned about missing man not seen since March 15
Investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Georgina man who has not been seen since last month.
According to York Regional Police investigators, Dylin Russell was reported missing on March 15.
They say the 24-year-old has been known to go away for short periods occasionally and travel in the Greater Toronto Area, but police say the length of this absence and lack of communication with family and friends is unusual.
"His family is concerned for his well-being, and the police share their concerns," York Regional Police released Thursday.
Russell is five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, short brown hair and a tattoo on the back of his right hand.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
