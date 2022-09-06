Family concerned for health of missing Tiny Township man: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are trying to locate a man who went missing last week and could be in the Barrie area.
Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP ask the public to be on the lookout for David Tustin of Tiny Township.
Police say the 62-year-old was last seen leaving a Rue Lafontaine West residence in Tiny Township around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
They say his friends and family are concerned for his health and welfare.
Tustin is a white man, five feet three inches tall, with a slim build. He wore red track pants, a red t-shirt, and a black winter jacket.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or via email.
