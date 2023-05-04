Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Calgary man

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing from the community of Cedarbrae.

Robert Mitchell Lake, 28, was last seen leaving a home in the 400 block of Cedarille Crescent S.W. between noon and 1 p.m. on May 2.

Police say Lake has a medical condition and his family are "concerned for his well-being."

He is described as being 157 centimetres tall (5'2") and between 50 to 57 kilograms (110 and 125 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a red shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police say Lake is known to use public transportation and frequents "various CTrain platforms."

Anyone with information about Lake's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.