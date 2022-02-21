iHeartRadio

Family Day 2022: What's open and closed in London

image.jpeg

Monday marks Family Day across the city, here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London.

CLOSED:

  • Provincial and municipal government offices
  • Libraries
  • Masonville Mall, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Most major grocery stores
  • Banks
  • LCBO, The Beer Store, and the Labatt Retail Store
  • LTC will run on a holiday schedule

OPEN:

  • Restaurants
  • Movie theatres
  • Outdoor skating rinks at Victoria Park and Covent Garden Market
  • East Lions Community Centre
  • South London Community Centre
  • Storybook Gardens

Special Family Day COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children are taking place in London as well.

It's Superhero Day at mass vaccination centers and pop up sites in London. Residents are invited to dress up as their favourite superhero and get their first, second or booster shot.

For more information on the clinics, click here.

