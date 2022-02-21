Family Day 2022: What's open and closed in London

Monday marks Family Day across the city, here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London.

CLOSED:

Provincial and municipal government offices

Libraries

Masonville Mall, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre

Most major grocery stores

Banks

LCBO, The Beer Store, and the Labatt Retail Store

LTC will run on a holiday schedule

OPEN:

Restaurants

Movie theatres

Outdoor skating rinks at Victoria Park and Covent Garden Market

East Lions Community Centre

South London Community Centre

Storybook Gardens

Special Family Day COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children are taking place in London as well.

It's Superhero Day at mass vaccination centers and pop up sites in London. Residents are invited to dress up as their favourite superhero and get their first, second or booster shot.

For more information on the clinics, click here.