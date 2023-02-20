Family Day in the Sault puts the spotlight on Latin, Francophone cultures

A Family Day event in the Sault gave attendees a chance to take in the sights and sounds of a number of different cultures.

Latin and Francophone nations set up shop at the Bushplane Museum for the annual gathering.

A good portion of the globe was represented, as a gathering for family day gave a stage for cultural groups in the area.

"This just gives kids and families of all kinds, an opportunity to understand kids and families of all kinds," said Jamie Hilsinger of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.

Thousands came through the museum for the activities, a fund way to teach Saultites about the diverse cultures that now call the area home.

Performances from both Latin and Francophone groups caught the attention of passers-by and their booths taught people about their cultures.

“Not a lot of people have, maybe, even seen musical spoons, so it’s important to show that our culture is here, it’s vibrant, just like all these other amazing cultures,” said Nicole Curry, of the Sault Francophone Centre.

“In Canada, that’s what’s good from it. There’s a lot of cultures, and you can learn from it,” said Pablo Ordonez, who’s originally from Colombia.

There are more than 250 Latin families in the Sault, a demographic that is growing.

“I see people speaking Spanish more often at the gym, at the grocery store, in the streets,” said Florencia Carlino, of the Algoma Latin Association.

“That’s something that didn’t happen five years ago.”

And the event gave them a platform to show that there are ways to learn even more about their home countries.

“We do have events like Spanish classes or dancing or any other activities, just to bring everyone together,” said Blanca Ruiz of the Northern Ontario Latin-Hispanic Association.

“We can’t just live in a bubble, so to just go out there, mix and get to another person, what they believe and what kind of culture, what makes them who they are,” said Uju Fadijo, also a member of the association.

Officials from the groups said events like these allow them to work together, which benefits them all as they look to make the Sault a more vibrant space full of many cultures.