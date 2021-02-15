The Family Day holiday may be quieter this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still plenty of ways to have fun.

Outdoor ice rinks and trails remain open despite the last day of Ontario's stay-at-home order.

In Victoria Park in Kitchener, for example, people can get both—the city has several ice pads, an ice loop and a maintained walking trail.

There may be fewer options this year because of the pandemic restrictions, but if you dress warm for the sub-zero temperatures, there's plenty to enjoy in Waterloo Region.

You can also put on a pair of snowshoes to get out on the fresh powder that the region saw overnight, or grab a toboggan and head down the hill.

A number of ice sculptures are also on display in Uptown Waterloo for those interested in seeing the sites.

The region's public libraries are also open for digital rentals and for curbside pickup.

In nearby Guelph, the Art Gallery of Guelph is offering family activity sheets to download as well as booklets with games and activities.