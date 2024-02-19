Family Day weekend fire destroys farmhouse

On a cold, snowy day, a house was demolished by fire in East Garafraxa.

Provincial police, the Grand Valley, and Erin fire stations responded to a farmhouse fire on Line 11 at noon on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

No people were injured in the fire.

Roads were closed in the area, including Line 11, between County Road 3 to 10 Sideroad for several hours while crews doused the blaze.

Anyone with information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.