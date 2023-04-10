Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton

Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.

Jassie, who requested only her first name be used due to safety concerns, told CTV News Toronto she was out grocery shopping with her husband and son at the Metro Trinity Commons in Brampton on April 2.

After a long walk beforehand, Jassie said she was sitting in the car as her husband and son loaded groceries into the car.

“While they were loading the groceries, there was a girl who approached my husband, saying that she had ordered a pizza and she has $20 cash,” Jassie said. “She’s like ‘He’s not accepting the cash. You have to pay by card. Can you guys please help us?’”

She said they agreed to help and walked towards a silver Honda with a Domino’s sign on it, where a delivery driver was standing with the pizza. Jassie said the driver and the woman that approached them looked young, somewhere between 20 to 26 years old, and they were both wearing masks.

“There was nothing suspicious about it,” Jassie said.

Her husband used his debit card to pay for the pizza, they were given the cash, and then they drove home.

“We were busy throughout the night, [putting] away the groceries, getting ready for the next day, [having] dinner, and stuff,” Jassie said.

At around 7:30 a.m. the following day, Jassie said her husband looked at his bank account and saw that it was overdrawn.

At first, there was a withdrawal of $3,000, which increased to a total of $6,400. When they hit the limit for how much they could withdraw from the account, Jassie said $5,100 was taken out of her husband’s personal line of credit – making it a total of $11,500 stolen.

A hold has been placed on her husband’s account to prevent further transactions, and the bank launched a 10-day investigation into what happened, Jassie told CTV News Toronto during an interview Wednesday.

“People like us, who are good-hearted and willing to help, we will not trust anyone going forward,” she said.

NOT THE FIRST FAKE DOMINO’S SCAM

On March 31, at around 4 p.m., a Mississauga woman was parked in front of a house in the area of Tenth Line and Cactus Gate, waiting to pick up a friend of her daughter’s, when a 20-something-year-old man approached her car.

Claire, only identified by her first name by CP24, was told the Domino’s driver didn’t accept cash. She said she agreed to pay for the pizza using her debit card in exchange for cash.

Claire said she didn’t think anything of it until she checked her online banking and failed to see the transaction there – which is when she realized she had been scammed.

On April 7, Toronto police said another woman was reportedly defrauded by two male suspects driving a purple Honda SUV in North York.

Officers say the two men approached the woman, saying the pizza delivery driver would not accept cash and offered to compensate her with $20 cash so she could pay with her debit card. However, as she paid, the police said her debit card was switched to another card.

Police described the suspects as being between 20 to 25 years old, one with a beard, and the other a white man standing at five-foot-four with curly light brown hair.

According to police, there have been other similar incidents reported from the area in the last few days.

Const. Sarah Patten confirmed to CTV News Toronto this is not the first scam like this to happen recently in the region.

Two reports – one on March 24 and the other on March 31 – were called into Peel police, according to Patten. One victim lost about $1,500, and the other was able to cancel their card before anything was stolen from their account.

Peel police confirmed these are ongoing investigations, and that they currently do not have any suspect information.