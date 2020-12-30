The family of a missing Gravenhurst man still has no answers and is growing increasingly concerned as the holidays come and go.

Police say Justin Evans was last seen on Dec. 12 in the Kilworthy area of Gravenhurst.

The 22-year-old is six feet four inches tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

His family has posted to social media nearly every day since he was reported missing, pleading with people for information.

"All I want is my brother to be found that is my one wish for my birthday it is all I could ever want," his sister Kristen Wise posted Wednesday.

Evans was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, jeans and camouflage boots.

The OPP is working alongside the Muskoka Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Service to try and find the Gravenhurst man.

Anyone with information on Evans is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.