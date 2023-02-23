Family displaced after fire at Cambridge home
A family has been displaced after a fire in Cambridge Thursday night.
In a tweet posted at 6:52 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said firefighters from four stations were operating an offensive strategy at a house fire on Winston Boulevard.
The fire department said flames broke out on the second storey of the home and the fire was visible from a back window.
Crews were able to gain control of the fire.
A fire official said a firefighter was hurt and required stitches after cutting their hand.
Sections of Winston Boulevard near Cooper Street were temporarily closed by police.
A fire official said the family has been displaced and damage is estimated to be $300,000.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
ACTIVE INCIDENT: CFD Firefighters from 4 Stations are operating in the offensive strategy at a working house fire on Winston Blvd. Crews have gained fire control, searches completed and no injuries to report. @WRPSToday have a section of Winston closed near Cooper. @CPFFALocal499 pic.twitter.com/ixLd9hR9Rr— Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) February 23, 2023
