Family displaced after late night house fire


Thames Centre fire crews return to the scene of an overnight house fire on Dec. 28, 2022. (Source: Colin Shewell/Twitter)

Three adults and four children have been displaced following a $500,000 house fire near Thorndale.

Crews from both Thorndale and Dorchester were called to the scene on Rebecca Road, just north of Robins Hill Road on Tuesday evening.

According to Southwest Middlesex Fire Chief Colin Shewell, the fire is not considered suspicious but an investigator has been called in for consultation.

 

