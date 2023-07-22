Family displaced after Vancouver house fire
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Kaija Jussinoja
A family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services got the call just before 5 a.m. and 30 firefighters attended the scene in the 4600 block of West 12th Avenue.
The house suffered extensive fire damage and neighbouring homes received water damage.
Video of the fire’s aftermath shows that the house’s windows are gone, there is a large hole in the roof and the front door, porch and steps are charred.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
