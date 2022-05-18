iHeartRadio

Family displaced following fire in Kitchener

A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

A fire at a home in Kitchener has left a family displaced.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Bianca Court, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

There were no injuries reported.

The damage estimate is about $100,000.

