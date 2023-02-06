Family dispute in Elliot Lake almost ends in head-on collision

A suspect from Levack has been charged after a family dispute boiled over in Elliot Lake last weekend when a vehicle ran another vehicle off the road.

Ontario Provincial Police responded around 10 a.m. to an incident on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake.

“The complainant reported being run off the road by a known family member,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The complainant was forced to hit the snowbank in order to avoid a head-on collision. There was a prior history of disputes between the family members.

A 55-year-old from Levack has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of damaging property and one charge of assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 6.