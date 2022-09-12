Family dispute in Elliot Lake leads to charges of violent assault, forcible confinement

A 44-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing assault, weapons and other charges following a family dispute Sept. 10 on Ste. Camillus Crescent in Elliot Lake.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were called around 4 p.m. from the victim who said they had been assaulted by a family member.

"After further investigation, it was also learned there were previous offences that had taken part over a period of time," police said in a news release Monday.

"Police subsequently arrested one person at the residence."

The suspect has been charged with three counts each of assault, uttering threats and assault with a weapon. They are also charged with two counts of forcible confinement, and one count each of assault causing bodily harm, assaulting police, mischief and various firearms-related offences.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 12.