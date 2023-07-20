Family dog alerts sleeping owners to house fire in Huntsville

Officials are crediting the actions of a family pet for everyone escaping a Muskoka residence when a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Provincial police say the family was sleeping when the Huntsville home filled with smoke around 4 a.m.

According to OPP, the family's American Bulldog, 'Champ,' alerted his owners to the fire, allowing everyone to get out safely.

The fire chief says crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home, and firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze.The fire department is investigating whether there were working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms in the home at the time of the fire.

"The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to remind everyone that while Champ is a hero, only working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are reliable for an early warning," said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.The house sustained significant smoke damage to the main floor, estimated at around $400,000.

The fire chief says the fire appears to have started in the basement.

Officials add residents need to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas and on every storey of the home to increase chances of surviving a fire.