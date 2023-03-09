Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced

Three people have been displaced and a family dog has died after a house fire in LaSalle.

Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.

LaSalle Fire Chief Ed Thiessen told CTV News the attack was defensive and the home, as well as two trucks, a new pick up truck and an antique pickup truck, are a complete loss.

"“What's alarming every time is how fast fire spreads.”

“It happened so fast,” Thiessen said. “The way that homes are built these days and the furniture and everything that we have, they do ignite and burn a lot faster than they used to.”

According to Thiessen a father and daughter were home at the time and were able to get out safely with one of two family dogs when smoke was noticed in the garage.

Damage is estimated at, at least $700,00 and the cause is under investigation.

Thiessen explained it could be challenging to determine an exact cause.

“It's very difficult for us to actually get into the house to do a proper investigation but based on interviewing the homeowner and witnesses we do know where the fire started. It started in the garage,” he said.

“When oxygen gets to even a small fire, it's just feeding that fire and it grows really, really fast. And I think that's what you know citizens or residents don't really know or can imagine how fast fire does spread. It's very important to get out as fast as you can. And you know that escape planning. You know, knowing where you're going to meet. I think it's get out and stay out.”

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell