Family donates house and property to Windsor bereavement centre

Turning Julien’s House into a home of services for grieving parents is a step closer.

The Gaudet family signed papers to donate a house and property in memory of their 18-year-old son Julien on Friday, the day of his 28th birthday.

Julien died following an automotive related crash 10 years ago.

Following the tragedy, his parents created Julien Gaudet’s House — a registered charity which offers free bereavement services.

The family decided to transform Julien’s first home into a safe and welcoming place to help others through their grief, and donated the acre of property along with the home and garage for session and healing services.

