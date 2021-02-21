A house fire on Fraser Street in Vancouver damaged a three-storey home on Saturday night.

Crews were called to 5138 Fraser St. around 6:30 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Brian Bertuzzi of Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

The fire was in full-force when they arrived, and everyone inside the building, including a family, had already been evacuated. Firefighters proceeded to knock down the fire in about a half hour.

32 firefighters and an investigator managed the fire, which badly damaged the home, and shut down Fraser Street between East 33rd Avenue and East 41st Avenue.

As of Saturday evening, officials said they had not yet determined the cause of the fire, however it appeared that the main part of the fire was in the basement and that it then made its way up to the main floor and then to a bedroom in the attic space.

There were no reports of injuries to occupants or firefighters, according to Bertuzzi.