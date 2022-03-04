iHeartRadio

Family escapes overnight house fire in St. Thomas, Ont.

House fire on Chestnut Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on March 4, 2022. (@StThomasFire/Twitter)

A family of four in St. Thomas, Ont. is lucky to be alive following an overnight house fire.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday. The fire started in a vehicle in the driveway and moved to the house.

Officials say the family managed to safely escape. No firefighters were injured either.

A damage estimate is not available at this time.

The investigation continues.

