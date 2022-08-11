Family event at Victory Park in Sudbury's Donovan area

A family event is being held Thursday at Sudbury's Victory Park on Frood Road to celebrate the revitalization of the Indigenous EarlyON Child and Family Centre.

Anishinaabe land-based activities for children and families are happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free snacks and lunch being served.

Better Beginnings Better Futures -- a non-profit community organization serving the Flour Mill and Donovan areas -- is putting on the event and will be showcasing its other programs as well, including:

Good Food Market

Community Closet

Collective Kitchen

Positive Discipline in Everyday Parenting

Indigenous-led Program

Student Nutrition Program

ON y va Moulin à fleur centre pour l'enfant et la famille

Donovan EarlyON Child and Family Centre

EarlyON Bay's Breath Child and Teen Family Centre

Children in attendance will receive 'market bucks' to buy fresh fruit and vegetables from the Good Food Market, program manager Angele Young told CTV News.

LEARNING ABOUT INDIGENOUS CULTURE

"We welcome families with children from 0 to 6 years of age. It's early learning programs that are available, so there are a lot of drop-in programs where parents can come and their children can participate in several different early learning activities," Gauthier said.

"The unique thing about this program is that it really incorporates the Indigenous culture. So while it's open to everyone, anybody interested in learning about the culture is absolutely welcome to attend with their children."

There is no cost to attend the programs, everything is free.

The program was previously called the Aboriginal EarlyON centre and located at St. David's Catholic Elementary School, program coordinator Nancy Gauthier, told CTV News in an interview at the new site.

It moved briefly to Better Beginnings Sudbury's main site on Morin Avenue before relocating to the Victory Park field house right before the pandemic began.

Thursday's grand opening at the park celebrates the return to in-person programming.

