The family of a Saskatoon tattoo artist whose skin was preserved after his death says they are in danger of losing possession of the irreplaceable artifacts.

In 2018, the skin bearing the tattoos that covered nearly all of Chris Wenzel's body was surgically removed after his death and framed by an American company that specializes in the process.

Wenzel's preserved skin was displayed at the studio he founded, Electric Underground Tattoos.

But according to a GoFundMe page launched by a family friend, the business was hit hard in 2020 after tattoo studios in Saskatchewan were forced to shut down because of COVID-19.

The studio never recovered and the landlord locked the doors due to unpaid rent "and took possession of all the items in the studio including Chris's remains," the fundraising page says.

"This is not the story we hoped to tell but sadly it has come to this and we are asking friends, family and former clients for your help."

"(We) have contacted the landlord and they have given us some grace time to see if we can raise the funds to ensure Chris is not forever lost."

The $35,000 fundraising goal would cover the cost of the unpaid rent and outstanding expenses related to Wenzel's gravestone.

If the rent goes unpaid, the landlord has indicated Wenzel's remains could be auctioned off, the page says.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.