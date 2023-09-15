Family-friendly event in Guelph aims to bring hope to the streets

Live music, food vendors and activities were on display in Guelph on Friday for the 9th annual Hope in the Streets party.

Donations were encouraged for the free event organized by Hope House, a charity that helps those facing homelessness and poverty, locally.

Last year they raised $40,000 and this year their goal is $50,000.

Hope House said the need this year is stronger than ever, as food insecurity continues to plague their community.

“We’ve seen a 50 per cent increase in the numbers of people accessing our services. So funds directly from this are going to help those programs,” said Jaya James, executive director at Hope House.

Staff from the Hope House say we need to look out for the most vulnerable.

“I think that all of us can remember stories about how our families exited poverty,” James said. “That is why it is important to take care of our community members and take care of each other.”

Dozens piled into the parking lot of Spring Mills Distillery.

The family-friendly event runs until 11 p.m.