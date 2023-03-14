Family-friendly fun at Friday Harbour this March Break

If you are looking for somewhere fun for the family to spend March Break, Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil says it's the place to be.

The popular destination has a variety of activities for everyone. In addition to strolling the promenade and visiting the shops and restaurants, the resort's CEO says its winter activities remain open.

"We hope that the last week of the winter is going to allow us to keep the Skate Escape on the plaza open but then also the marina trail that we launched this year," says Hani Roustom. "So please come over, hit the ice and take in the beauty of the lake."

If the temperatures get too cold, the resort has indoor activities, including its indoor golf simulator and chalet cabins serving various adult-friendly beverages.

The resort is also planning special programming for St. Patrick's Day, including a scavenger hunt, beer tasting, a special food menu and a performance from the Hamilton School of Irish Dance.

Friday Harbour Resort continues expanding and says it isn't stopping anytime soon.

"Friday Harbour is a very audacious vision," says Roustom. "We continue to grow. We're close to 30 per cent built right now, so a lot more is happening!"