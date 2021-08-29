Family-friendly fun brought to neighbourhoods in Edmonton

Local performers and musicians are helping bring family-friendly fun across Edmonton through unique parades.

The Edmonton Arts Council is hosting pop-up parades in neighbourhoods to bring socially distanced cheer.

Bob Rasko, community programming specialist with the Edmonton Arts Council, told CTV News Edmonton that the organization often partners with community leagues across the city to deliver festivals in a box.

That approach pivoted to a more COVID-19 friendly parade style of events, Rasko said.

A post shared by LYNE GOSSELIN (@cirquetastic)

“We, as with everybody else, lost a lot of our festivals and performing opportunities over the last couple of years,” Rasko shared. “Now we bring parades out to people.”

The parades include local bands, street performers, and character actors.

On Sunday, performers filled the streets of Cameron Heights.

Future parades include:

North Glenora, Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m.

West Meadowlark, Sept. 25, 1-3 p.m.

Royal Gardens/Greenfield, Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m.

A post shared by Angy Ducharme (@angygirl05)