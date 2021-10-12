Family-friendly scavenger hunt aims to raise funds to cure cystic fibrosis
Take part in a family-friendly Halloween scavenger hunt in Barrie this Sunday with treats and treasures, all for a good cause.
The Quest4CF is happening in communities across Canada to help raise funds to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Participants will solve clues and riddles on their quest from their vehicles on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Roughly 4,300 Canadians currently live with cystic fibrosis (CF), with 60 per cent over 18 years of age.
Natalie Doyle has two children living with CF and said it's something they can all do together.
"This means the world to me and to my family. Participation from everybody is so greatly appreciated to be able to find a cure," she said.
The Halloween-inspired event costs $60 per team or carload and includes everything you need for the quest, trick-or-treat bags for every child participating, a two-topping Domino's pizza and four pops, plus more.
Halloween attire is encouraged, with prizes for the best costume.
The day starts at Sojourn Outdoors on Commerce Park Drive and ends with a pizza party and prizes.
The deadline to register is Wednesday.
So far, the event has raised $70,000 across Canada.
