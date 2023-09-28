Family-friendly 'Trunk or Treat' returns to Orillia's ODAS Park this Halloween

October 31 isn't the only day that little ghosts and goblins can celebrate Halloween and collect candy.

There's a family-friendly alternative while the sun is still shining as 'Trunk or Treat' returns to Orillia's ODAS park on Fairgrounds Road.

Thanks to a partnership with the Orillia Youth Centre and Giant Tiger, the daytime event offers a 'pay what you can' format to include everyone.

Started in October of 2020, organizer Derick Lehmann said the concept stemmed from the need for social distancing and a desire to keep kids smiling during the spooky season.

"It's just a fun event for the kids to come out and have a safe time trick or treating during the daytime hours, so families really enjoy it. We set up a DJ - it's kind of a party atmosphere," Lehmann said.

The event is scheduled for October 28, but to make it all possible, Lehmann said they need community members who are willing to decorate their vehicles and bring some sweet treats to hand out to kids and families.

"We're hoping to get a hundred trunks signed up, and that will allow us to accommodate up to two thousand kids to come trick or treating," he added.

Last year, the event included 70 trunks, and nearly 1,200 kids came through to collect candy and enjoy the day.

The festive fun starts at 1 p.m., with tickets going on sale starting October 1.