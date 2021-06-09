Family, friends of 19-year-old victim of unsolved homicide in Surrey launch website to get tips

The family and friends of a young man killed in Surrey more than three years ago have launched a website in the hopes of generating tips that could lead to a break in the case.

Nineteen-year-old Tanner Krupa’s homicide remains unsolved. In the summer of 2017, he came to Surrey from Edmonton for a job. On Aug. 20, just three days after his arrival in the city, his body was found in a back alleyway on 127A Street near 69 Avenue.

Police have said they believe Krupa became involved in an altercation with a group of men that led to his death. According to the new website, investigators think people with information about his killing are now in Edmonton.

The website also includes a video where Tanner’s relatives and friends share memories of him, as well as the pain of his loss, and plead for information in the case.

In a press release issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on Wednesday, Tanner’s mother, Kim, said the site was created by family friends “who care deeply about what happened to Tanner and want to see justice served.”

"Tanner left behind so many loved ones who miss him dearly and we will never give up until we find those responsible," she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. People can also contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.