Family, friends to gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school

Family and friends are planning a vigil Friday night for a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus outside an Edmonton high school.

Monica Binns says anyone will be welcome to bring a candle to the gathering for her cousin Karanveer Sahota, who died a week after being stabbed in the chest near McNally High School on April 8.

Police have charged six boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with second-degree murder.

All seven are out on bail and are to appear in court in May.

Police Supt. Shane Perka has said the youths had a history of disagreeing with each other, but there are no indications the assault on Sahota was gang-related.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Thursday that it understands Sahota's death continues to weigh heavily on many students, families and the community, and warned about misinformation circulating about the assault.

"Unfortunately, the EPS has received reports about members of the public publishing the names of accused and witnesses on the internet that they believe are involved in the McNally High School homicide investigation/prosecution," police spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard said in the statement.

"While we recognize that this continues to be a difficult time, the EPS must point out that publishing the identity of any accused and witnesses in such matters is a criminal offence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act," she said.

"We ask that anyone who has published identifying material of this nature to delete/remove it immediately."

A GoFundMe for Sahota's father, mother and 13-year-old sister has raised more than $255,000.

A petition calling for the accused to be sentenced, if convicted, as adults has been circulating on multiple online community groups and has attracted more than 11,000 signatures.

Binns echoed the demand on behalf of Sahota's family in a statement.

"If Karanveer’s case needs to set new laws to adequately serve justice, then so be it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.