Family fun at Edmonton Elks Fan Celebration Day


Michael Brodrique signs autographs on Edmonton Elks Fan Celebration Day on June 10, 2023.

The Edmonton Elks held a fan celebration day on Saturday ahead of their home opener.

Fans had a chance to meet the players and cheer team, as well as watch a practice and take part in some family activities.

The Elks will start their season on Sunday with a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The game starts at 5 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium. 

