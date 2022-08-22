Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centre

A family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.

There were bouncy castles, cotton candy and free family fun at Westview Park in Elliot Lake. It was a membership drive for a new Indigenous Friendship Centre.

Elizabeth Richer is with Niigaaniin Social Services, which offers social services for the North Shore Tribal Council and will lead services at the centre.

"The tribal council services seven from Sudbury as members and we are looking to service the people -- no fault of their own -- that don't live in our communities," Richer said.

"So it's breaking the barriers. We are trying to service our people regardless of where they live."

Jack Trudeau, Serpent River First Nation councillor, said the need is real.

"It's important for this area because the residents here who are Indigenous have a difficult time getting services that they need," Trudeau said.

"We are limited as a First Nation to provide off the First Nation's services."

Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella was helping with the barbecuing. He said there are more than 500 Indigenous people living in Elliot Lake and two first Nations -- Serpent River and the Mississauga bordering the area.

"It's the most important thing I can think of that our council has been able to work on is collaborations and partnerships with our First Nations neighbours," Marchisella said.

"We all live on this rock together and what's good for us is good for our neighbours and what's good for our neighbours is good for us."

Pending approval, the partners said they hope to open the new centre this fall at a temporary location and establish a permanent one in the fall.