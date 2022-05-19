Family fun Portarama festival makes comeback after COVID-hiatus

The 37th annual Portarama Family Festival hosts its opening ceremony Thursday evening in Port McNicoll.

The Victoria Day Celebration was postponed for two years due to the pandemic and will make its comeback for the May long weekend.

The family-oriented festival relies on volunteers, sponsors and donations to bring history to life and showcase what the Town of Port McNicoll has to offer.

Friday evening will feature entertainment, and Saturday kicks off with various events and programs, and a fireworks display will light up the sky that night.

Sunday morning, feast on a pancake breakfast and then enjoy the soapbox derby.

"We really hope everyone comes out and enjoys the festival. If you've never been to Port McNicoll before, it's a beautiful little town to check out, and it's a great little family festival for everybody," said Nadine Woods, organizer.

Port McNicoll has been home to steamships, including the SS Keewatin, and was once known as the Little Chicago of the North.

The festival will also include a parade, car show and shine, yoga in the park, and a barbeque.

More information can be found on the Portarama Family Festival Facebook page.