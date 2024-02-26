Family gathers at Barrie courthouse as trial looms 3 years after fatal crash

The family of John Bull attended the Barrie courthouse on Monday, three years after the longtime auto repair business owner from Severn Township was killed in a crash.

Police say the collision happened before noon on February 5, 2021, at Quarry Road and St. Amant Road in Severn when a dump truck crossed the centre line and slammed into the oncoming GMC Jimmy driven by 60-year-old Bull.

Police say he died at the scene.

Vincent Vallee, then 35, from Victoria Harbour, was arrested three months after the collision and charged with dangerous driving. Vallee was initially charged with public mischief and criminal negligence causing death. Police said at the time, the mischief charge involved Vallee misleading or making a false statement to investigators.

For the Bull family, the classic car lover and respected mechanic's death has left an irreplaceable void.

"He was one of a kind guy; he was a special guy. Everybody liked him. He poured his heart out and did everything for everybody. He was just that type of a guy. He was a magnet wherever we went," said Bull's widow, Mary Louise Bull. "He had a good heart. I couldn’t have married a better man and married into a better family and had a better family."

The couple were married for 39 years and had two children and grandchildren.

"I miss him. I miss him so much," said his daughter, Justine Bull, outside the courthouse. "He will never be forgotten; we're just here for him."

The trial is expected to formally begin on Wednesday.