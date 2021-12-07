Family hoping to identify driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

The mother of a man killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash earlier this year is hoping the public can help identify the driver who fled the scene.

Alex Dalton, 23, died in a three vehicle collision near his home in Hagersville on April 23.

According to Haldimand County OPP, two people from Oshweken have been charged in connection to the crash but they're still trying to find one driver.

“The vehicle was located, but the occupant fled the scene prior to police arrival,” said OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi.

Dakota Davis, 25, is charged with accessory after the fact and Acacia Emery, 25, is charged with public mischief.

The community is now rallying together to help Dalton's grieving family find justice.

Andrea King, Dalton’s mother, said she arrived on scene about 20 minutes after the crash and knew right away her son was gone.

“I had my hands on him. We knew. So of course I’m weeping on the ground with him.”

King said she'll miss Dalton's hugs, and calls the tragedy surreal.

“His smile. His laugh. His voice. I’m starting to forget it.”

King said she’s not mad at the driver, but that doesn’t make the loss hurt any less.

“I can’t imagine the trauma that he feels from that night too," she told CTV News. "That he did this. He killed this boy. He took this boy away from his family and his dreams and his life.”

A neighbour has started an online fundraiser offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

A purple ribbon campaign has also caught on in neighbouring communities.

“It just shows the love that everyone around here has for Alex,” said neighbour Steve Slack.

One of Dalton’s close friends started his own online fundraising campaign, hoping to fix one of Dalton’s old trucks.

“It was one of his biggest dreams and goals to finish the truck," said Hayden Atkins. "I figured it would be a good way to honour him.”

Dalton's family said he loved sports and the outdoors. He also just got his motorcycle repaired weeks before the collision.

“He really met everybody with so much love," said King. "He was kind and compassionate.”

The OPP are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could help them identify the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Dalton's family also shared his story in a video posted to the social media accounts of OPP West Region.

Arrests have been made in the fail-to-remain collision death of Alex Dalton of Hagersville in April, but this remains an ongoing investigation. Today, an appeal from Alex's family to those responsible for his death. ^dr pic.twitter.com/a6z19YjJ39

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or captured video or dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.