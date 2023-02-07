Family identifies man accused in 2022 fatal boat crash in Muskoka

The Huntsville man charged in connection with a boat crash that claimed the life of a swimmer in Muskoka last summer has been identified by his family as 26-year-old Zack Foyston.

According to court documents filed in late December, police charged Zavier Zakariya Foyston under the Canada Shipping Act with operating a vessel in a careless manner without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons.

Police and paramedics were called to Rosseau Lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling on the morning of July 25, 2022, for reports of an unresponsive man in the water roughly 70 feet from the dock.

Police say the 48-year-old man had been swimming in the lake, equipped with a visibility marker, when he was hit by a boat.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died of his injuries.

Police said the boater remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The victim's identity has not been provided at the family's request.

Under the Canada Shipping Act, a guilty verdict carries a maximum fine of $10,000.

The allegations against Foyston have not been tested in court.