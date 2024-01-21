Family in mourning after death of daughter in weekend crash

The City of Orillia is in mourning after a young girl was killed in a tragic crash Saturday night in the city's downtown core.

Avalon Jamieson died after being struck by a car just hours before her 6th birthday. The young girl was hit while standing at the southwest corner of West and Colborne streets alongside her father and younger sister.

"A two-vehicle collision occurred; one vehicle that was involved in the collision careened and struck three pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road," said Constable Brett Boniface with the OPP. "All three parties were transported to hospital with injuries."

Police said Jamieson's two-year-old sister and father sustained non-life threatening injuries and were also taken to hospital. The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene, according to investigators.

The road was closed for about six hours as police reconstruction teams tried to figure out what happened.

"I wish them the best they went through a lot," said Andrew Montgomery, an Orillia resident. "It's too young, they don't even get to develop."

On Sunday, a memorial was placed at the intersection where the tragedy occurred. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral costs.

"I heard it. I was just down the hill. I heard the accident, and I came running up, and the little girl and the little boy were in a double stroller," said Belinda Mckenna, an Orillia resident.

Many people were spotted dropping flowers and teddy bears off at the crash scene on Sunday.

"This is a challenge for our entire community," Constable Boniface added. "Obviously, our hearts go out to our entire family from the entire community as well as police, first responders and staff at the hospital. Thus, it hits close to home for all of us."

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone driving by at the time of the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward. No charges have been laid at this time in the investigation.