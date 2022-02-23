Family left with questions after woman found dead outside in The Pas

A northern Manitoba family is remembering a 31-year-old woman after she was found dead outside of a home in The Pas Monday morning.

Family identified the woman as Ashley Kematch. They say they were shocked to hear the news of her death.

Manitoba RCMP believe Kematch died due to exposure.

Kematch's grandmother Flora Kematch said she was very outgoing, kind, respectful, and was loved by so many.

"She had lots of friends that really cared and loved her," said Flora.

Kematch was out with friends during the Trapper's Festival when temperatures felt like minus 36 with the wind chill.

RCMP said though Kematch was dressed for the winter weather, it was not enough for the extreme cold.

"She was an early childhood educator and had a job at the daycare," Flora said, adding she left behind a 10-year-old son.

Kematch's family said they have many questions surrounding her death.

"I want to know what happened to her. Like why did she end up at that address where she was found? She had so many friends, I don't know why she was by herself," said Flora.

"It's just so shocking how or why this happened," said Kematch's aunt, April Kematch. "That's what keeps playing in my mind. Did somebody do something to her or give her something?"

RCMP are looking for an unidentified man that Kematch left the house with earlier that night. Investigators said criminality is not suspected in the death.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.