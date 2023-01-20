Family Literacy Day at the Barrie Public Library
The Barrie Public Library is celebrating cultural diversity on Family Literacy Day.
Since 1999, thousands of schools, libraries, literacy organizations and other community groups have taken part in Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.
Barrie’s library will also be hosting several events on Family Literacy Day, including a pop-up library at the Community Kiosk at the Georgian Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Visitors can pick up a library card and discover what the library offers, from snowshoes, park passes, digital stories to read together, and craft kits to enjoy indoors this winter.
The library is partnering with the City of Barrie Parks for outdoor literacy fun.
Residents are encouraged to bundle up and head over to Dorian Park Centre at Sunnidale Park to check out the Outdoor Reading Room.
Additionally, participants can join the City of Barrie Hello Winter Nature programs to discover local birds, listen to their calls, and make a winter bird feeder.
Community experts and local authors will join the celebrations to share their knowledge and stories.
