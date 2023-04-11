Family living in trailer moves to city park

“We’ve made it home,” said Kim Springer about the fifth wheel camping trailer she’s shared with her husband and grandson for the last nine months.

Parked in a municipal lot next to McMahen Park, the family is speaking out about a barrier facing some of London’s hidden homeless.

There are many restrictions preventing people from living in a trailer or camper van.

“Campgrounds don’t like trailers over 20-years old. Our trailer is 31 years old,” Springer told CTV News.

They used their savings to purchase the trailer after the home they rented was sold.

The retirees initially parked in a friend’s driveway, but were told by city officials that living in the driveway wasn’t allowed.

They were given a March 31 deadline to relocate or their friend would be fined.

Unable to secure a legal location, the trailer was moved next to McMahen Park.

The family says with nowhere to legally park the trailer, they’re on the verge of homelessness.

“We have gotten in touch with the city and with London Cares,” Springer explained. “They’re trying to help us find a spot for us to go. Hopefully with our [trailer] home, but we don’t know for sure.”

Coun. Susan Stevenson intends to ask city staff how the municipality can help Londoners with non-traditional dwellings like trailers or camper vans.

“Is it possible that the city could provide space for people to figure it out for themselves for a short period?” Stevenson said.

She points to a need to address the gap until the city’s new strategies to address housing and homelessness begin to show results.

“How can we as a city help people who are caught in a place where they could end up homeless, or in a dire situation?” Stevenson added.

Springer is grateful to both London police and London Cares for the assistance while they await an assessment of their housing needs and options later this week.

“We have everything we need. We just need the right spot to put the trailer, and this isn’t it,” she said.

The family has established a GoFundMe in hopes of acquiring a small parcel of land that can accommodate their trailer.